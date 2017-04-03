UPDATE 2-UBS and Credit Suisse need credible insolvency plans -SNB
* SNB says more progress required on loss-absorbing capacity (Adds comment from UBS and Credit Suisse)
April 3 UBM Development AG:
* UBM sells new “Zalando Headquarter” in Berlin for 196 million euros ($208.78 million)to Capstone Asset Management in a forward deal
* Project has been sold to a South Korean asset manager, capstone asset management, for 196 mln euros in form of a forward deal
* Completion of the project is planned for the third quarter of 2018
* The transaction in the form of a forward deal is expected to have an impact on net debt already in the second quarter of 2017
* Impact on total output and revenue will be recognised after planned completion and handover in the third quarter of 2018 Source text - bit.ly/2nvMX9r Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9388 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to invest 232.3 million yuan ($34.15 million)in Shanghai Research Institute of Building Sciences Group
Washington, June 15 Republican senators trying to repeal Obamacare are forming consensus to keep some of the U.S. healthcare law's taxes they long criticized, in hopes of delaying more drastic funding cuts, particularly to the Medicaid program for the poor and disabled.