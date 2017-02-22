BRIEF-Insignia Systems says Mark Cherrey informed intention to resign effective June 30
* Insignia Systems says Mark Cherrey informed intention to resign all positions with co, including as director of finance and controller, effective June 30
Feb 22 UBM Plc
* Fy adjusted operating profit from continuing operations rose 19.2 percent to 234.8 million stg
* Fy revenue from continuing operations rose 12.1 percent to 863 million stg
* Final dividend 16.6 penceper share
* Total dividend 22 penceper share
* Says board expects to see higher underlying revenue growth (excluding impact of further portfolio rationalisation) in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CSRA Inc - co entered into second amendment to credit agreement, which amended the credit agreement, dated as of november 27, 2015
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07