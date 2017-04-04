BRIEF-Paradigm Biopharma says mid-stage hay fever study did not meet main goals
* Phase 2A allergic rhinitis clinical trial did not meet its primary endpoints using current nasal formulation
April 4 UCB SA:
* And Q-state biosciences form research collaboration to develop novel therapeutics for genetic subtypes of epilepsy
* Financial terms are not being disclosed, nor are the genetic targets that are the subject of the research
* Program includes research support, as well as prospective preclinical and clinical milestones and royalties Source text: bit.ly/2oTs7C0 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Phase II study has shown atl1102 significantly reduces number of active MS lesions that convert to "black holes" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it is aware of the ongoing shortage situation affecting several injectable drugs, manufactured by Hospira, a Pfizer company