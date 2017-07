July 24 (Reuters) - UCB SA:

* ANTI-EPILEPTIC DRUG VIMPAT RECEIVES EU CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR BOTH MONOTHERAPY AND ADJUNCTIVE THERAPY IN CHILDREN AGED 4 YEARS AND OLDER WITH EPILEPSY

* EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVAL DECISION IS EXPECTED IN Q3 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2vPY7tW Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)