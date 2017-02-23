BRIEF-Mersana Therapeutics sees IPO of 5 mln shares priced between $14 and $16
* Mersana Therapeutics Inc sees IPO of 5 million shares priced between between $14.00 and $16.00 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 23 UCB SA:
* Reports FY revenue of 4.18 billion euros ($4.42 billion) versus 4.12 billion euros in Reuters poll
* FY Cimzia sales 1.31 billion euros versus 1.28 billion euros in Reuters poll
* FY Vimpat sales 814 million euros versus 798 million euros in reuters poll
* Fy Keppra sales 724 million euros versus 696 million euros in Reuters poll
* Fy Neupro sales 302 million euros versus 296 million euros in Reuters poll
* FY REBIT 796 million euros versus 748 million euros in Reuters poll
* FY net profit group share 520 million euros versus 623 million euros a year ago
* Board of directors of ucb proposes a dividend of 1.15 euros per share (gross), an increase by five eurocents or by 4.5 pct
* UCB expects 2017 revenue to reach 4.25-4.35 billion euros; recurring Ebitda should increase to 1.15–1.20 billion euros
* 2017 core earnings per share are expected in the range of 3.70–4.00 euros based on an expected average of 188 million shares outstanding Source text: bit.ly/2l2jClq Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9465 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Lin Ou Wen an executive director retired from board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary acquired 70 percent stake in a Hebei-based pharma company