UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 28 Uchumi Supermarkets Ltd:
* Hy ended Dec 2016 net sales 1.39 billion shillings versus 4.26 billion shillings year ago
* Hy loss before tax of 547.3 million shillings versus loss of 1.02 billion shillings year ago Source : j.mp/2mFw7Vg Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources