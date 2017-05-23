May 23 Udg Healthcare Plc
* Interim dividend of 3.58 cents per share
* H1 pretax profit 52.9 million usd
* HY IFRS revenue from continuing operations $578.9 million,
up 8 percent
* Increasing its guidance for constant currency diluted EPS
for year to 30 Sep 2017 by 2% to a range of between 15% and 18%
ahead of last year
* While constant currency adjusted diluted EPS growth was
29% in H1 2017, does not expect this growth rate to be
representative of full year outcome
* Group is well positioned to deliver continued growth both
organically and through strategic acquisitions
* Group expects to continue its 30+ year history of dividend
growth in fy17
* Board has declared an interim dividend of 3.58c per share,
a 5% increase on 2016 interim dividend
