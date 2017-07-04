BRIEF-Huapont Life Sciences' controlling shareholder added 1.1 pct stake during May 31-July 4
* Says controlling shareholder has added 1.1 percent stake in the company between May 31 and July 4
July 4 Uem Edgenta Bhd:
* Edgenta Mediserve accepted letter of award from ministry of health malaysia for provision of hospital support services at national cancer institute
* The contract value is estimated at 75.5 million rgt Source text: [bit.ly/2tIcfI4] Further company coverage:
* Response to recent australian financial review article-mvf.ax
* SAID ON TUESDAY SOLD REMAINING RIGHTS IN THE PRECLINICAL AND CLINICAL ASSETS DIVESTED TO SANIONA DURING THE PERIOD 2012-2016