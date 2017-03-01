March 1 UET United Electronic Technology AG :

* Sells business area MANUFACTURING to CCS Group

* In addition, UET Group and CCS Group have signed a letter of intent, in which sale of essential assets of NewTal Elektronik + Systeme was agreed

* To acquire substantial assets of Letron Electronic

* Total value of both transactions amounts to around 4.0 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)