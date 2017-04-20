UPDATE 2-Western Digital seeks court injunction to block sale of Toshiba chip unit
* Seeks injunction in California court, expects ruling by mid-July
April 20 UFO Moviez India Ltd
* Says entered into a strategic tie up with United Media Works Pvt. Limited
* Says company has acquired long term exclusive rights from UMW to monetize advertising inventory on some screens
* Existing commercial and service arrangement between UMW and its channel partners / exhibitors /distributors shall remain unchanged
* Company will share movie content to screens in UFO M-4 format Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 Bank of America Corp has begun laying off employees in its operations and technology division, part of the second-largest U.S. bank's plan to cut costs.
* Says it signs a business alliance agreement with the United States-based COLERIDGE APPS LLC on June 15