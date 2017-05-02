WRAPUP 4-Turkish minister lands in Qatar aiming to help ease Gulf rift
* Hamad port bustling with shipments of food, building materials
May 2 Ufuk Yatirim Yonetim ve Gayrimenkul AS :
* Q1 net profit of 1.1 million lira ($311,915.16) versus 1.7 million lira year ago
* Q1 revenue of 3.6 million lira versus 2.1 million lira year ago
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5266 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Hamad port bustling with shipments of food, building materials
* China Finance Online reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
* Says increasing its prime rate to 4.25 percent from 4.00 percent, effective tomorrow, June 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: