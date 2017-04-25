BRIEF-LXRANDCO ENTERS INTO AN AGREEMENT FOR $25 MLN CREDIT FACILITY
* LXRANDCO INC ENTERS INTO AN AGREEMENT FOR A $25,000,000 CREDIT FACILITY WITH A CHARTERED CANADIAN BANK
April 25 UGI Corp
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share
* UGI increases annual dividend marking the 133rd year of common dividends and the 30th consecutive year of annual dividend increases
* UGI Corp - directors of ugi corporation approved an increase in quarterly dividend of 5.3% to $0.25 per share on company's common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ACCRA, June 15 Ghana named Standard Chartered Bank and local lender Fidelity as lead managers for a 10 billion cedi ($2.27 billion) local bond to clear debts owed by public sector energy utilities, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday.
* HAIN CELESTIAL RECEIVES NASDAQ EXTENSION AND LENDER WAIVER AND EXTENSION OF CREDIT FACILITY