May 17 UHR.DE AG:

* MANAGEMENT BOARD OF UHR.DE AG WITHDREW THE APPLICATION FOR INSOLVENCY, WHICH WAS SUBMITTED TO THE DISTRICT COURT OF DESSAU.

* RESTRUCTURING NEGOTIATIONS IN RECENT WEEKS HAVE LED TO THE CONCLUSION THAT THERE IS NO LONGER ANY GROUND FOR INSOLVENCY