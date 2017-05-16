REFILE-BRIEF-Safran announces IAG places order for 110 CFM LEAP-1A engines
* ENGINES TO POWER A TOTAL OF 55 AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT
May 16 Crest Nicholson Holdings Plc
* Trading continues to be in line with expectations and group remains on track to deliver growth in unit sales and c. 10% in revenues for full year to 31 october 2017.
* As expected, unit completions for first half of 2017 financial year at 1,064 (2016: 1,206) are lower than comparative period in 2016, primarily due to a reduced first half weighting from timing of prs completions
* At end of april, forward sales for 2017 year including year to date completions are 5% ahead of same period last year.
* Forward sales have been supported by an increase in outlet numbers which averaged 49 for first half of 2017 (2016: 44) an increase of 11%.
* Business has taken first steps to establish a new division in midlands, is building momentum in forward sales for year and pursuing disciplined expansion of group's land pipeline for future.
* Housing market continues to be robust across group's principal operating areas.
* Addressing production capacity, clearance of planning conditions and shortage of skilled labour continue to be key areas of focus for sector in terms of securing volume delivery and growth.
* Against this market backdrop board remains confident that business is well positioned to continue to deliver a strong operational and financial performance in medium term.
* Sales per outlet week, excluding prs, averaged 0.81 (2016: 0.87) which is in line with average sales rate achieved through whole of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London newsroom)
LONDON, June 19 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.88 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Exper
LONDON, June 19 Aviation insurers have launched a model contract continuation clause to keep policies in place after Britain leaves the European Union, trade body the International Underwriting Association said on Monday.