GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip with tech, energy; dollar hits 2-week highs
* Yields inch up from depressed levels on U.S. data, Fed aftermath (Updates with closing U.S. market levels)
Feb 21 Galliford Try Plc
* Interim dividend 32 penceper share
* Strong first half performance with profit before tax up 19% to £63.0 million, eps up 19% to 61.9p and interim dividend up 23% to 32.0p reflecting confidence in full year outlook.
* Net debt of £113.8 million (h1 2016: £95.7 million), in line with expectation.
* Strategy to 2021 targeting sustainable growth and strong returns across all three businesses.
* Targets include 60% growth in profit before tax to fy 2021, a five year cagr 3 on dividend of at least 5% and a return on net assets 2 in fy 2021 of at least 25%.
* Revenue of £742.0 million (h1 2016: £738.6 million), with cash balance of £110.8 million (h1 2016: £154.7 million) reflecting delayed cash flows on some legacy projects.
* 2021 financial targets include revenue of £1.8 billion, operating margin of at least 2% and net cash of £200 million.
* I am pleased that we are able to announce an interim dividend of 32 pence per share, in line with our sustainable and progressive policy.
* Over last 16 months we have focused on enhancing strengths of each business, to build a solid platform for further disciplined and profitable expansion.
* We continue to see robust demand and pricing in residential markets,
* Profit before tax £63.0m up 19pct
* Revenue 1 £1,308m h1 up 3 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London newsroom)
* Yields inch up from depressed levels on U.S. data, Fed aftermath (Updates with closing U.S. market levels)
June 15 Facebook Inc on Thursday offered additional insight on its efforts to remove terrorism content, a response to political pressure in Europe to militant groups using the social network for propaganda and recruiting.
* Dollar gains as Fed points the way to trimming bond portfolio * Report of Trump probe spurs some safe haven buying * Silver hits weakest in nearly four weeks, platinum at month low (Updates prices; adds comment, second byline, NEW YORK dateline) By Marcy Nicholson and Eric Onstad NEW YORK/LONDON, June 15 Gold fell to a three-week low on Thursday, weighed down by a stronger dollar as investors began to assess the potential for another U.S. rate hike later in th