Feb 27 Persimmon Plc
* Underlying profit before tax* increased by 23% to £782.8m
(2015: £637.8m)
* Full year revenue up 8% to £3.14bn (2015: £2.90bn)
* Legal completions increased by 599 new homes to 15,171
(2015: 14,572) and average selling price increased by 3.8% to
£206,765 (2015: £199,127)
* 41% increase in cash generation pre capital returns to
£681m (2015: £483m)
* Forward sales ahead at £1.89bn (2016: £1.74bn), an
increase of 9%
* ‐ successfully returning surplus capital - £1,071m, or
£3.50 per share, of excess capital returned since launch of plan
in 2012
* Customer activity in early weeks of 2017 spring season has
been encouraging. Further increase in capital return plan
demonstrates board's confidence in group's prospects."
* Uk new build housing market remains confident with
customer demand for new homes supported by compelling mortgage
products.
* We are pleased with customer activity in first eight weeks
of 2017 spring season.
* Visitors to our sites are c. 7% ahead year on year. We
have experienced a normal week on week strengthening of market
on entering 2017 spring selling season.
* We are in a good position to deliver further growth in
2017
* Current total forward sales, including legal completions
taken so far in 2017, are £1.89bn, 9% ahead of previous year
(2016: £1.74bn).
* Performance of uk economy has been resilient despite some
increase in uncertainty associated with government's ongoing
implementation of uk's exit from eu.
