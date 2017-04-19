April 19 MSCI IPD index:

* UK commercial property values rise 0.47 percent in March versus February, strongest rate of increase since December 2016

* UK March commercial property return 0.92 percent, highest since December

* UK City of London office up 0.47 percent in March to mark highest rise since January

* UK West End offices down 0.4 percent in March (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)