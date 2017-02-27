Feb 27 Ministry Of Justice
* Setting discount at minus 0.75%
* Will become effective on 20 march 2017
* Government has committed to ensuring that nhs litigation
authority has appropriate funding to cover changes to hospitals'
clinical negligence costs
* Will bring forward a consultation before easter that will
consider options for reform
* Options for reform including: whether rate should in
future be set by an independent body
* Whether more frequent reviews would improve predictability
and certainty for all parties
* Whether methodology is appropriate for the future
