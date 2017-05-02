BRIEF-Wells Fargo Bank increases prime rate to 4.25 percent
* Says increasing its prime rate to 4.25 percent from 4.00 percent, effective tomorrow, June 15, 2017
May 2 Biotec Pharmacon Asa:
* UK Drug Tariff rejects current Woulgan application
* Subsidiary Biotec Betaglucan has received negative feedback from uk drug tariff regarding application for reimbursement
* management are considering if there are grounds for an appeal in line with NHS' own guidelines
* UK Drug Tariff informed co that nhs has decided not to list woulgan because they consider evidence provided to be insufficient to document cost effectiveness
* HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc - effective June 14, co entered statement of work with subsidiary of Qiagen N.V
* Lianluo Smart Ltd - on June 13, 2017, Lianluo Smart Limited entered into a loan agreement with Digital Grid (Hong Kong) Technology Co Limited