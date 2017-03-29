Australia shares fall on weaker commodities, Fed rate hike; NZ up
March 29 Saga Plc
* FY preliminary results for full year ended 31 january 2017
* FY underlying profit before tax £187.4 mln versus £177.4 mln year ago
* Proposed full year dividend 8.5p versus 7.2p year ago
* FY underlying profit before tax, excluding derivative gains and Ogden discount rate impact increased by 5.6%
* FY strong performance in competitive environment with significant improvement in motor
* FY broking profit per customer grew 5.7% to £46 (FY 2016: £43.5)
* Confidence in continuing to deliver a consistent financial performance in 2017 is strong
* Overall, we have seen a very positive start to year on motor premiums, with strong upwards movement on new business
* Currently running in excess of claims inflation, and sets us on a strong footing to improve motor broking profits during year
* Another tough year for home market, particularly given benign weather conditions over winter period
* Travel insurance demand is stable
* Overall, we remain positive on trading for our retail broking business for coming year
* General economic confidence amongst our customers remains strong post Brexit vote Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
