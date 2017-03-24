March 24 UK's Ofcom (Office of Communications):

* Proposing to require providers to pay automatic compensation to customers who suffer from kinds of poor service

* Up to 185 mln stg in extra compensation would be paid out each year

* Estimates plans would mean up to 2.6 million additional landline and broadband customers could receive new compensation payments each year

* Proposals part of Ofcom's plan for a step-change in telecoms service quality Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)