EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
March 14 Sanofi:
* Sanofi says UK's Medicines & Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has granted dupilumab, a product which treats for atopic dermatitis (AD), a positive scientific opinion through the Early Access to Medicines Scheme (EAMS).
* The decision means that eligible adults with severe atopic dermatitis can access dupilumab before the drug is granted marketing authorisation in the UK, Sanofi adds in statement
* Dupilumab is currently under joint development with Regeneron and Sanofi and its safety and efficacy have not been fully evaluated by any regulatory body. The formal EU regulatory application for dupilumab is currently under review by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).
CALGARY, Alberta, June 16 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd has raised C$5.5 billion ($4.16 billion) for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and could have raised even more, the company said on Friday, despite pressure on banks to back away from the project.
WASHINGTON, June 16 U.S. regulators told Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in November 2015 that they suspected some of the automaker's vehicles were equipped with secret software allowing them to violate emission control standards, according to emails disclosed on Friday.