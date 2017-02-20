Feb 20 Volkswagen Ag

* Uk junior transport minister hayes says he will go to germany next month to meet german counterpart to request detailed technical information regarding volkswagen diesel emissions

* Uk junior transport minister says has continued to press the issue of compensation with volkswagen over cars in britain affected by diesel scandal

* Uk junior transport minister says vw has paid uk 1.1 million pounds, uk wants 0.9 million more over vehicle testing due to diesel scandal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London newsroom)