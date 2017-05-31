BRIEF-Shoretel to offer SMS APIs through Google cloud platform
* Shoretel inc says has become a google cloud platform technology partner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 30 UKC Holdings Corp
* Says it establishes external investigation committee, regarding accounts receivable treatment
* Says it will delay financial results announcement of the fiscal year ended March 31 2017 once again, due to pending investigation result from the external investigation committee
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/o3DpRN
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Shoretel inc says has become a google cloud platform technology partner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* EXECUTES A NEW LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH THE COMPANY GULF DTH FZ LLC, BASED IN DUBAI
* Vice media and globosat partner to expand vice across brazil