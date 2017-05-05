BRIEF-Huizhou Speed Wireless Technology's unit completes acquisition in Shenzhen-based electronics firm
June 19Huizhou Speed Wireless Technology Co Ltd :
May 5 UK Competition and Markets Authority:
* Considering if completed acquisition by ZPG Plc of Websky Limited led to relevant merger situation Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
June 19Huizhou Speed Wireless Technology Co Ltd :
Borrowing from nature, some machines now have arms that curl and grip like an octopus, others wriggle their way inside an airplane engine or forage underwater to create their own energy.
June 19 Scientific instruments maker PerkinElmer Inc said on Monday it would buy Germany's Euroimmun Medical Laboratory Diagnostics AG for about $1.3 billion in cash to expand its reach into autoimmune and allergy diagnostic markets.