BRIEF-Yunbo Digital Synergy Group says FY loss attributable HK$39.6 mln
* Loss for year attributable HK$39.6 million versus loss of HK$4.3 million
Feb 24 UK's Competition and Markets Authority:
* Investigating the anticipated acquisition by BT Group Plc, through its subsidiary BT (Netherlands) Holding BV, of IP Trade S.A
* Considering whether it is or may be the case that this transaction, if carried into effect, will result in the creation of a relevant merger situation Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2kTW1Z0] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Loss for year attributable HK$39.6 million versus loss of HK$4.3 million
* PURCHASE PRICE AT SEK 1.2 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Police consider possible criminal action (Updates with death toll, police comment, PM's visit)