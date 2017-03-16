Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
March 16 Competition and Markets Authority (CMA):
* UK's CMA says made a revocation order in relation to completed acquisition by Stanley Black & Decker Inc
* UK's CMA-order revokes initial enforcement order that CMA imposed on 10 March 2017; without prejudice to CMA's ongoing investigation into acquisition Further company coverage:
June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
SAO PAULO, June 16 Cambuhy Investimentos Ltda and GP Investments Ltd are among firms considering a bid for Brazil's Alpargatas SA, the maker of Havaianas flip flops, whose controlling shareholders are already working on a sale, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
NEW YORK, June 16 Cigna Corp, which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.