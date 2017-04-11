BRIEF-Pure Industrial Real Estate announces core acquisitions and accretive dispositions
* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces core acquisitions and accretive dispositions
April 11 UK's CMA:
* UK's CMA - Accepted undertakings in lieu of reference to phase 2 given by Mastercard UK Holdco limited (Mastercard)
* UK's CMA - Merger between mastercard, an affiliate of mastercard international, and vocalink holdings limited will therefore not be referred to phase 2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces core acquisitions and accretive dispositions
STOCKHOLM, June 15 Fast-growing audio books company Storytel will expand into several new markets in the coming years while steering clear of English-speaking countries where rival Audible dominates, the Swedish company's chief executive said.
* The Michaels Companies Inc announces new share repurchase authorization ahead of analyst day event