April 11 UK's CMA:

* UK's CMA - Accepted undertakings in lieu of reference to phase 2 given by Mastercard UK Holdco limited (Mastercard)

* UK's CMA - Merger between mastercard, an affiliate of mastercard international, and vocalink holdings limited will therefore not be referred to phase 2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)