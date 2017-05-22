BRIEF-Safety Income & Growth announces pricing of its initial public offering
Safety Income & Growth announces pricing of its initial public offering
May 22 UK'S CMA:
UK'S CMA says is considering if Standard Life and Aberdeen Assest Management deal, if carried into effect, will result in the creation of a relevant merger situation
UK'S CMA says is considering if in case of a relevant merger situation,whether it may be expected to result in substantial lessening of competition
* Forestar Group has amended its merger agreement with Starwood Capital Group to increase the merger consideration to $15.50 per share in cash
* Quarterly gross revenue of $12.9 million was higher than entire previous fiscal year ($12.3 million)