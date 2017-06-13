UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 13 Heineken NV:
* UK's CMA - has found that Heineken's proposed purchase of part of Punch Taverns estate could reduce competition in 33 local areas across GB
* UK's CMA - Heineken must now offer proposals to address these concerns by 20 June or face an in-depth investigation into merger
* UK's CMA - has looked in detail at areas where pubs operated by Heineken and punch currently compete
* UK's CMA - has identified 33 local areas where their pubs would not face sufficient competition after merger, which could lead to price increases
* UK's CMA - concerns were also raised with CMA that merger would close off an important route to market for brewers that compete with Heineken
* UK's CMA - looked closely at whether acquisition by Heineken could lead to a reduction in choice of beer and cider on offer in punch pubs
* UK's CMA - merger will be referred for an in-depth phase 2 investigation by CMA panel , unless Heineken is able to offer undertakings
* UK's CMA - Heineken has until 20 June 2017 to do so Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources