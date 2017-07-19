FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-UK's competition watchdog to consider FirstGroup fare-cap proposals
#Brexit
#Economy
#Trump
#Health
#Science
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Sunshine lifts UK retail sales
Economy
Sunshine lifts UK retail sales
Axes show humans in Australia 18,000 years earlier than thought
Science
Axes show humans in Australia 18,000 years earlier than thought
Lifestyle changes could cut dementia cases by a third
Health
Lifestyle changes could cut dementia cases by a third
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
July 19, 2017 / 6:16 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-UK's competition watchdog to consider FirstGroup fare-cap proposals

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) -

* Competition and Markets Authority says is considering proposed fare controls to protect London-Exeter rail passengers following award of South Western franchise.

* Firstgroup and its joint venture partner MTRr were given opportunity to avoid an in-depth investigation by offering proposals to address concerns.

* CMA says companies have offered to cap unregulated fares between London and Exeter on both South Western and GWR services by linking these to prices on a number of other comparable routes.

* CMA says they have also proposed to maintain availability of cheaper advance fares on both services - again by comparing with similar routes.

* CMA has decided that there are reasonable grounds for believing that these proposals, or a modified version of them, might be acceptable to remedy competition concerns.

* CMA has until Sept. 20 to consider whether to accept undertakings. Says will undertake a public consultation. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Simon Jessop)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.