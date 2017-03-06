HSBC sees fewer London jobs move on softer Brexit hopes
LONDON, June 16 HSBC sees the chances of a hard Brexit receding after Britain's shock election result, which could result in fewer jobs moving out of London, its investment bank chief said.
March 6 UK's FCA:
* UK's FCA publishes insurance distribution directive consultation
* UK's FCA - IDD will apply more broadly than imd and bring consumer protection rules in line with those in other financial markets (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
BERLIN, June 16 German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries accused the United States on Friday of giving up a joint approach with Europe on sanctions against Russia, warning of possible counter measures if Washington ends up fining German companies.
