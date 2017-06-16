BRIEF-Stampede Capital to consider sale of Singapore unit
* Says to consider sale of Singapore unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 UK Financial Conduct Authority
* Admiral agrees to contact customers who may have been given inaccurate information in renewal documents
* Found Admiral included inaccurate premium amounts in renewal documents issued to some customers by publishing last year's quoted premium
* Admiral will now make changes to ensure it is fully compliant with FCA rules
* Currently assessing firms' implementation of these rules to ensure that firms are giving customers clear and fair disclosure on their renewal prices Source text: bit.ly/2rnpHNq Further company coverage:
June 22 - India's benchmark BSE index hit a record high on Thursday as steps taken by the capital markets regulator to attract more investments and tackle massive bad loans of banks boosted sentiment.
SYDNEY, June 22 An Australian state said on Thursday it would introduce a new tax on the country's five biggest banks amounting to $280 million over four years - a move that comes on the heels of a surprise $4.6 billion federal levy on the same lenders.