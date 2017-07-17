BRIEF-UK's FCA sets out scope of Platforms Market Study

1 Min Read
July 17 (Reuters) - UK's FCA:
* Sets out scope of investment platforms market study
* Will explore whether platforms help investors make good investment decisions and whether their investment solutions offer investors value for money
* Will assess whether these relationships work in interests of investors
* Will look at how platforms compete in practice and whether they use their bargaining power to get investors a good deal
* Aims to publish an interim report by summer 2018 which will set out preliminary conclusions and any potential remedies to address concerns
* Will explore whether platforms help investors make good investment decisions Source text for Eikon: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)