BRIEF-Industrivarden net asset value up 16 pct in H1
* Says net asset value on June 30, 2017, was SEK 94.4 billion, or SEK 217/share, an increase during first half of year of SEK 26/share or by 16% including reinvested dividend
July 4 (Reuters) -
* NRAM, a subsidiary of UK Asset Resolution Limited, posted 2016/17 underlying profit of 331.4 million pounds, down 46 percent vs a year earlier
* Fall in profit reflects impact of sale of 13 bln stg of assets to affiliates of Cerberus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]
MOSCOW, July 5 Russia's largest natural gas producer Gazprom plans to issue a Eurobond in Swiss francs in July, two financial market sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
* Says its biggest shareholder has used 239.1 million shares in the company, representing 11.1 percent of total issued share capital, as collateral