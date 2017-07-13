BRIEF-UK's Ofcom says to closely monitor BT's compliance with new commitments

1 Min Read
July 13 (Reuters) - Uk's Ofcom-
* Announced how openreach will be held to account, as it becomes legally separate from BT, to ensure it delivers for phone and broadband users
* Expect reformed openreach to engage with industry to deliver widespread fibre networks, offering fast, reliable broadband
* Will closely monitor BT's compliance with its new commitments, and how effectively openreach serves whole industry
* Should it become clear new openreach was not working, or BT was failing to comply with its commitments, Ofcom would revisit model and consider new measures