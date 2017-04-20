April 20 Office of Communications(Ofcom):
* Opening BT's infrastructure for new fibre
* Set out detailed plans for improving access to openreach's
infrastructure, making it cheaper and easier for competing
providers to connect
* Plans will make it quicker and easier for BT's competitors
to build their own fibre networks
* Expects to publish its final decisions in early 2018, with
new rules taking effect on 1 April 2018
* Providers should be able to lay fibre using BT's ducts and
poles as easily as bt itself, cost to bt for providing this
access should be spread across all users
* Openreach must repair faulty infrastructure and clear
blocked tunnels where necessary for providers to access them.
* Cos can lay fibre for consumers and large businesses,
provided purpose of network is primarily to deliver broadband to
homes and small offices
* BT should ensure capacity is available on its telegraph
poles for additional fibre cables that connect buildings to a
competitor's network
* Openreach will continue to develop a 'digital map' of its
duct and pole network so competitors can plan new networks.
Source text for Eikon:
