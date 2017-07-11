BRIEF-UK's Ofcom sets rules for mobile spectrum auction

July 11 (Reuters) - UK's Office of Communications

* Ofcom sets rules for mobile spectrum auction

* Uk's ‍ofcom says ‍later this year, will auction licences to use 190 mhz of spectrum in two 'frequency bands'​

* Uk's ‍ofcom says ‍40 mhz of spectrum will be auctioned in 2.3ghz band​

* Uk's ‍ofcom says ‍in addition, 150 mhz of spectrum will be auctioned in 3.4ghz band​

* Uk's ‍ofcom says ‍auction rules designed to reflect recent market developments and safeguard competition over coming years​

* Uk's ‍ofcom says ‍when auctioning spectrum, will impose two different restrictions on bidders​

* Uk's ofcom- effect of caps will be to reduce bt/ee's overall share of mobile spectrum; company can win a maximum 85 mhz of new spectrum in 3.4ghz band

* Uk's ofcom - overall cap also means that vodafone could gain a maximum 160 mhz of spectrum across both 2.3ghz and 3.4ghz bands