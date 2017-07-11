FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-UK's Ofcom sets rules for mobile spectrum auction
#Economy
#Brexit
#Trump
#Syria
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
How Brexit is set to hurt financial systems
The road to Brexit
How Brexit is set to hurt financial systems
One-trillion-tonne iceberg breaks away from Antarctica
Environment
One-trillion-tonne iceberg breaks away from Antarctica
Murray beaten in Wimbledon quarter-finals by Querrey
Sport
Murray beaten in Wimbledon quarter-finals by Querrey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
July 11, 2017 / 6:27 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-UK's Ofcom sets rules for mobile spectrum auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - UK's Office of Communications

* Ofcom sets rules for mobile spectrum auction

* Uk's ‍ofcom says ‍later this year, will auction licences to use 190 mhz of spectrum in two 'frequency bands'​

* Uk's ‍ofcom says ‍40 mhz of spectrum will be auctioned in 2.3ghz band​

* Uk's ‍ofcom says ‍in addition, 150 mhz of spectrum will be auctioned in 3.4ghz band​

* Uk's ‍ofcom says ‍auction rules designed to reflect recent market developments and safeguard competition over coming years​

* Uk's ‍ofcom says ‍when auctioning spectrum, will impose two different restrictions on bidders​

* Uk's ofcom- effect of caps will be to reduce bt/ee's overall share of mobile spectrum; company can win a maximum 85 mhz of new spectrum in 3.4ghz band

* Uk's ofcom - overall cap also means that vodafone could gain a maximum 160 mhz of spectrum across both 2.3ghz and 3.4ghz bands Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.