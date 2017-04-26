April 26 Keith Anderson , chief corporate officer of Scottish Power, a unit of Iberdrola SA, said on Wednesday:

* A potential energy price cap proposed by the British government would harm competition and it should set a deadline to abolish standard variable tariffs (SVTs) instead.

* "The government could impose a target that two out of three customers should be on a deal by the end of 2018, and all customers on a deal by the end of 2019, with SVTs abolished once and for all," Anderson said.

* "Any company that fails to meet these targets should have a price cap not only imposed but retained until all their customers are on deals."

* The government has set out plans to hold down the prices households pay for gas and electricity which have doubled in the last decade.