* Ulta beauty announces first quarter 2017 results

* Sees q2 2017 earnings per share $1.72 to $1.77

* Q1 earnings per share $2.05

* Sees q2 2017 sales $1.257 billion to $1.278 billion

* Q1 same store sales rose 14.3 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $1.91 excluding items

* Q1 sales $1.315 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.27 billion

* Ulta beauty inc - ‍company raises guidance for fiscal year 2017​

* Ulta beauty inc - qtrly comparable sales increased 14.3%

* Ulta beauty inc sees ‍fiscal 2017 comparable sales growth of approximately 9% to 11%​

* Ulta beauty inc- comparable sales for q2 of 2017, including e-commerce sales, are expected to increase 10% to 12%

* Ulta beauty inc - sees to incur capital expenditures in $460 million range in fiscal 2017

* Ulta beauty inc sees ‍fiscal 2017 e-commerce sales growth in 50% range​

* Ulta beauty inc - planned increase in fy capital expenditures includes approximately $80 million to fund prestige brand expansions

* Ulta beauty inc - expects to incur capital expenditures in $460 million range in fiscal 2017, compared to $374 million in fiscal 2016

* Ulta beauty inc sees ‍fiscal 2017 earnings per share growth in mid-twenties percent range, compared to previous guidance of low twenties percent range​

* Ulta beauty inc - merchandise inventories at end of q1 of fiscal 2017 totaled $1,048.4 million, compared to $843.5 million

* Ulta beauty - fy eps growth guidance includes impact of 53rd week, impact of about $300 million in share repurchases, impact of tax rate benefit recorded in q1​

