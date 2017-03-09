UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 9 Ulta Beauty Inc
* Ulta beauty announces fourth quarter 2016 results
* Sees Q1 2017 earnings per share $1.75 to $1.80
* Q4 earnings per share $2.24
* Sees Q1 2017 sales $1.244 billion to $1.265 billion
* Q4 same store sales rose 16.6 percent
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 sales $1.581 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.54 billion
* Board approved new share repurchase authorization of $425 million, effective March 14, 2017, which replaces prior authorization implemented in march 2016
* Board of directors approved a new share repurchase authorization of $425 million, effective March 14, 2017
* Approved a new share repurchase authorization of $425 million which replaces prior authorization implemented in March 2016
* Income per diluted share for Q1 of fiscal 2017 is estimated to be in range of $1.75 to $1.80
* Comparable sales for Q1 of 2017, including e-commerce sales, are expected to increase 9 pct to 11 pct
* For Q1 of fiscal 2017, company currently expects net sales in range of $1,244 million to $1,265 million
* Sees FY comparable sales growth of approximately 8 pct to 10 pct
* Sees capital expenditures in $460 million range in fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources