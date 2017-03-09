March 9 Ulta Beauty Inc

* Ulta beauty announces fourth quarter 2016 results

* Sees Q1 2017 earnings per share $1.75 to $1.80

* Q4 earnings per share $2.24

* Sees Q1 2017 sales $1.244 billion to $1.265 billion

* Q4 same store sales rose 16.6 percent

* Q4 earnings per share view $2.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 sales $1.581 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.54 billion

* Board approved new share repurchase authorization of $425 million, effective March 14, 2017, which replaces prior authorization implemented in march 2016

* Comparable sales for Q1 of 2017, including e-commerce sales, are expected to increase 9 pct to 11 pct

* Sees FY comparable sales growth of approximately 8 pct to 10 pct

* Sees FY comparable sales growth of approximately 8 pct to 10 pct

* Sees capital expenditures in $460 million range in fiscal 2017