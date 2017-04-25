UPDATE 4-BHP names packaging guru MacKenzie as new chairman
* BHP under pressure to review structure, dump petroleum (Adds Elliott comment, updates shares)
April 25 Ultimate Software Group Inc
* Ultimate reports q1 2017 financial results
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.24
* Q1 revenue $228.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $228.8 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.75
* Sees Q2 of 2017 recurring revenues of approximately $196 million
* Sees 2017 total revenues to increase approximately 24% over 2016
* Sees 2017 operating margin, on a non-GAAP basis of approximately 21%
* Sees Q2 of 2017 total revenues of approximately $228 million
* Sees recurring revenues to increase in excess of 25% over 2016 for year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Caterpillar announces vice president retirements, appointments and organizational changes
WASHINGTON, June 15 The Justice Department took legal action on Thursday to recover about $540 million in assets that authorities say were stolen by financiers associated with a sovereign wealth fund established by Malaysia's prime minister, including a Picasso painting that was given to actor Leonardo DiCaprio and the rights to two Hollywood films.