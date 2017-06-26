June 26 Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc:

* Response to recent press speculation

* Confirm in advanced discussions to buy whole of issued share capital of New York Stock Exchange listed Sparton Corporation

* Should ultra acquire Sparton, intends to sell Sparton's other business, manufacturing & design services division

* Deal, if agreed, is expected to be funded by co's debt facilities, equity placing of shares representing up to 9.99 percent

* Deal, if completed, not expected to alter co's objective of returning to through-cycle target of 85 pct cash conversion in medium term