March 3 Ultra Electronics Holdings

* Ultra Electronics has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with CGN of China that will see both companies co-operate more closely in the field of high integrity instrumentation and control (I&C) systems and sensors for civil nuclear power within China, the UK and other international markets.

* The agreement covers collaboration on next generation I&C systems including reactor protection and control