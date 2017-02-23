PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 16
June 16 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 23 Ultra Petroleum Corp
* Ultra Petroleum announces new gas processing contracts
* Renegotiated existing gas processing contracts with enterprise products partners and williams partners
* Primary terms of new contracts extend through 2036
* Says U.S. bankruptcy court approved the renegociated contracts on February 22, 2017
* Says primary terms of new contracts extend through 2036
* Tokyo bourse suspends trading in Takata shares (Adds share suspension in Tokyo)
WILMINGTON, Del., June 15 A clean energy group that has opposed a nuclear project in Georgia estimates the plant's cost has soared to $29 billion in the wake of the bankruptcy of the half-finished plant's contractor, Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Toshiba Corp