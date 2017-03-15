BRIEF-Monnet Ispat and Energy says it has not filed for bankruptcy
* Says reference of co in article is with reference to Gupta Coal which has filed for bankruptcy
March 16 Ultra Petroleum Corp
* Ultra Petroleum Corp - board of directors approved planned 2017 drilling and completion capital budget of $500.0 million
* Ultra Petroleum - expects to participate in approximately 245 total gross (193 net) wyoming wells in 2017, compared to 110 total gross (78 net) wells in 2016
* Ultra Petroleum- annual production for 2017 expected to grow to 290 to 300 billion cubic feet equivalent, compared to production of 281.7 bcfe for 2016
* Ultra Petroleum - with investment of $500.0 million in 2017, targeting production of 795 to 820 million mmcfe per day
* Ultra Petroleum - On March 14, , bankruptcy court issued order confirming plan of reorganization, order determining that ultra's plan value is $6.0 billion
* Ultra Petroleum Corp - sees 2017 ebitda range between $650.0 million and $700.0 million
* RBI list also names Jaypee Infratech, Bhushan Power, Monnet
LUXEMBOURG, June 16 European Union finance ministers agreed on Friday on rules setting the order in which bank creditors would be hit in case of wind-downs, in a bid to accelerate the build-up of banks' capital buffers to reduce the chances of public-funded bailouts.