April 12 Ultra Petroleum Corp :
* Ultra Petroleum successfully emerges from in-court
restructuring
* In support of its plan of reorganization, Ultra raised
$2.98 billion in exit financing in order to pay creditors
* In connection with its emergence from Chapter 11, company
is issuing 195.0 million shares of new common stock
* Common stock is anticipated to begin trading on NASDAQ at
opening of trading on April 13, 2017, under ticker symbol "UPL"
* Has been approved to list newly-issued common stock on
NASDAQ global select market
* Has added Neal Goldman and Alan Mintz to board as new
independent, non-executive members
