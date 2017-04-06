April 6 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc:

* Ultragenyx and Kyowa Kirin International announce positive data from pediatric phase 2 studies of burosumab (krn23) in x-linked hypophosphatemia

* Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical -data showed serum phosphorus levels, rickets, growth rates, and other functional outcomes improved with burosumab

* Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc - study shows treatment effects from burosumab were sustained through 64 weeks of treatment

* Ultragenyx Pharma-interim 24-week data from separate phase 2 study in patients aged 1-5 showed burosumab increased serum phosphorus levels into low normal range

* Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc - adverse events were consistent with what has been previously observed for burosumab for treatment of xlh

* Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc - "data support potential for burosumab to treat xlh in pediatric patients"