Avon CEO expected to step down - WSJ
June 14 Avon Products Inc Chief Executive Sheri McCoy is expected to step down, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
April 6 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc:
* Ultragenyx and Kyowa Kirin International announce positive data from pediatric phase 2 studies of burosumab (krn23) in x-linked hypophosphatemia
* Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical -data showed serum phosphorus levels, rickets, growth rates, and other functional outcomes improved with burosumab
* Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc - study shows treatment effects from burosumab were sustained through 64 weeks of treatment
* Ultragenyx Pharma-interim 24-week data from separate phase 2 study in patients aged 1-5 showed burosumab increased serum phosphorus levels into low normal range
* Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc - adverse events were consistent with what has been previously observed for burosumab for treatment of xlh
* Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc - "data support potential for burosumab to treat xlh in pediatric patients" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes down: Dow 0.04 pct, S&P 0.38 pct, Nasdaq 0.9 pct (Updates to late afternoon with further reaction to Fed decision)
* Bruce E. Terker reports 6.58 percent passive stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc as of June 7, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2stcpDg) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)