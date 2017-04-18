BRIEF-CIBC Mellon says relocates Toronto head office
* CIBC Mellon says relocates Toronto head office to One York
April 18 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc
* Ultragenyx, Kyowa Hakko Kirin and Kyowa Kirin International announce positive 24-week data from adult phase 3 study of Burosumab (KRN23) in X-linked hypophosphatemia
* Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc - study met primary endpoint of serum phosphorus response and key secondary endpoint of stiffness improvement
* Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc - patients treated with burosumab demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in serum phosphorus levels
* Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc - there have been no deaths in study
* Ultragenyx - Of 134 patients enrolled, 1 patient in burosumab arm discontinued treatment during 24-week double-blind treatment period due to consent withdrawal
* Janssen presents long term phase 3 efficacy and safety data of Sirukumab in rheumatoid arthritis patients who had an inadequate response and/or who were intolerant to anti-tnfs
MONTREAL, June 14 Bombardier Inc is unlikely to announce new CSeries orders at the Paris Air Show next week, as it grapples with broader market weakness, though demand for smaller regional aircraft is growing, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.