UPDATE 3-Air bag maker Takata to file for bankruptcy this month -sources
* Tokyo bourse suspends trading in Takata shares (Adds share suspension in Tokyo)
March 21 Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Ltd -
* Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Limited prepackaged chapter 11 plan confirmed by court
* Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Ltd says expects to emerge from chapter 11 on March 31, 2017
* Plan implements agreement reached with company's and subsidiaries' lenders and bondholders
* Under plan river business units will be purchased by Sparrow River Investments Ltd for a purchase price of $73.0 million
* Other creditors of offshore business are unaffected and will continue to be paid when due in ordinary course of business
* Says Sparrow Offshore Capital Ltd will purchase offshore subsidiaries of company for $2.5 million
* Management teams of river business and offshore business are being retained
* Plan provides that all other creditors will be paid in full Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WILMINGTON, Del., June 15 A clean energy group that has opposed a nuclear project in Georgia estimates the plant's cost has soared to $29 billion in the wake of the bankruptcy of the half-finished plant's contractor, Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Toshiba Corp
